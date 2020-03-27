Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NWLI opened at $183.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.23. National Western Life Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.43 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

