Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $46,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

