Bamco Inc. NY Has $17.15 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,457 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

