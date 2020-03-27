Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.88.

FB opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.18. The stock has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.