Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $47,403.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

