Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells $41,451.75 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $41,451.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52.

On Friday, March 13th, Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67.

BBY stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 82,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

