AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

AT&T stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

