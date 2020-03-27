Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.69, 20,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,023,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Specifically, Director Neil D. Eckert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,607.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robin Raina acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,951,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,855,122.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ebix by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ebix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

