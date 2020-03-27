Deutsche Bank Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $34.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

NYSE:MAS opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

