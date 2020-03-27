KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Price Up 22.3%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)’s share price traded up 22.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $12.57, 49,741 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 977,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

KREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a current ratio of 499.05. The firm has a market cap of $656.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 284,071 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 119.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

