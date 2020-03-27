Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and have sold 257,813 shares valued at $1,409,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

