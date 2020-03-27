Short Interest in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expands By 48.9%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,155,200 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 27th total of 37,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. Microsoft has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

