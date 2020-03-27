Aviv Efrat Purchases 18,050 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 18,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aviv Efrat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Aviv Efrat bought 28,800 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.78. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.59%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,239 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,114 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 357,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

