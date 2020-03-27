Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 359,877 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $87,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $52.38 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Benson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 over the last ninety days. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

