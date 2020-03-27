Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,865 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Royal Gold worth $87,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,316,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,695,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,756,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after buying an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,391,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,840,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

