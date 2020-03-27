SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of SL Green Realty worth $86,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:SLG opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.