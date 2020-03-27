Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 2U were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $20,757,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1,248.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 517,803 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 371,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 362,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.