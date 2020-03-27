34,581 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Lumber Liquidators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

LL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

