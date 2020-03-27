Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $336,000 in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $366,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.53.

NYSE:AYX opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

