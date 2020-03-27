Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $338,000 in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of RR Donnelley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 414,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,961,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,609 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 117,269 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRD opened at $1.05 on Friday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

