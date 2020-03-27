Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPLG. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.