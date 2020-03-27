ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $307,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $3,804,000. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 67,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $27.40 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

