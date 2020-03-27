Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 763 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Nutanix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $245,352.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,320.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639 over the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

