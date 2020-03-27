Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,507 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,871,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

