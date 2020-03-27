Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,507 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,871,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 359,877 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,865 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc
SL Green Realty Corp Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in 2U Inc
34,581 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
