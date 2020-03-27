Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,437 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

