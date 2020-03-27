Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,254 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

