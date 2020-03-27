Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HEQ stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

