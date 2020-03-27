Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HEQ stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 359,877 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 359,877 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,865 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,865 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc
SL Green Realty Corp Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
SL Green Realty Corp Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in 2U Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in 2U Inc
34,581 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
34,581 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report