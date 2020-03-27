Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SZC opened at $6.27 on Friday. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

