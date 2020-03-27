Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,082 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

