Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $3,845,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.