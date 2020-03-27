Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

