Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

