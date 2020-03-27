Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,575 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Fidelity Core Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

