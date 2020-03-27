1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

NYSE FIF opened at $9.18 on Friday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.