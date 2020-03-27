Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.