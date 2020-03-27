Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fly Leasing worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLY stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

