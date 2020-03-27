Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,658,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zayo Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,919. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

