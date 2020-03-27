Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $624,000 Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CalAmp worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.83 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $152.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

