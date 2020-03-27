Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 89.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 120,279 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FT opened at $5.92 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

