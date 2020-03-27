Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,679 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,052 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,642,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000.

PHO opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

