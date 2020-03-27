Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 23,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,138.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $358,940 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.45%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

