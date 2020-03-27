Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $627,000 Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gentherm by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Gentherm stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

