Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,015 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 112,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

