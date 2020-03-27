Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,015 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 112,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 359,877 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,865 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc
SL Green Realty Corp Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in 2U Inc
34,581 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can


