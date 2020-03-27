Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCYY opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Metso Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metso Oyj (MXCYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.