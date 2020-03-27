Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $41,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

