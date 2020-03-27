Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $41,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 394,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

