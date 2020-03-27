Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 389,914 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,840,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $42,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after acquiring an additional 766,748 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $41,923,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,533,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352,981 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

