Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.84% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $43,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $272,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.