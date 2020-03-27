Bank of America Corp DE Buys 78,788 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $44,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,455,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $92.56 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

