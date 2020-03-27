iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) rose 8.6% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $62.61 and last traded at $67.87, approximately 924,843 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,700,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5965 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

